Jaguar’s fastest and most efficient all-electric race car, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, named ‘eRacing Car of the Year’ by British GQ

The automotive industry gathered at The Savoy for the GQ Car of the Year Awards 2023 on Tuesday 21 February

The Jaguar race car is currently driven by Mitch Evans and Sam Bird in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

The race car received the prestigious title at a ceremony in London hosted by GQ, one of the world’s leading men’s lifestyle magazines, after impressing judges with its strong calibre of credentials.

Designed and engineered to compete in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which brings thrilling wheel-to-wheel electric racing to city streets across the globe, the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 is the most advanced and efficient electric Jaguar race car ever. The third generation of Jaguar’s Formula E race car sets new performance benchmarks, is 50kg lighter, is 100kW more powerful than the cars that have preceded it and is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 200mph.

Jaguar TCS Racing unveiled their new race car and visual identity at a special launch in London in November last year. Heading into the 2023 season with a refreshed identity, the compelling colour palette of the new, distinctive livery features black, white, and sophisticated gold accents. Uniquely, the team’s race cars feature an asymmetric design creating unique cars for drivers Mitch Evans and Sam Bird.

Jaguar TCS Racing’s goal is to ‘Reimagine Racing’ and by competing in Formula E with the I-TYPE 6, it provides the car manufacturer with a real-world test bed to learn, collaborate, and pioneer cutting-edge electric vehicle technology, benefitting future car development and supporting Jaguar’s renaissance as an all-electric modern luxury brand from 2025.

Racing in the world’s first net carbon zero sport with the world’s most sustainable race car showcases Jaguar Land Rover’s own commitment to have zero tailpipe emissions and to achieve carbon net zero across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039 as part of its Reimagine strategy.

Following races in Mexico City, Diriyah and Hyderabad, Jaguar TCS Racing are currently in fifth position in the teams’ standings in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a podium, fastest lap and Pole position among the successes so far.

“We are immensely proud that Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Formula E race car has been recognised with this prestigious title at the GQ Car of the Year Awards. Not only is it our most powerful car to date, but the most efficient, and it sets a new standard as the world’s first net zero carbon race car in the world’s first net zero carbon sport. The Jaguar I-TYPE 6 enables us to drive change and push the boundaries of innovation. The car is a real-world test bed and we continuously share our learnings and developments across Jaguar Land Rover to benefit future electric road car development. We’re also proud of the team’s new sophisticated look with the black, white and gold livery that features a unique asymmetrical design, meaning each Jaguar I-TYPE 6 is individual to its driver and is truly a copy of nothing.” – JAMES BARCLAY, JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

“Not only is the new Jaguar TCS Racing Gen3 car the fastest racing car the series has ever seen (top speed of 200mph), but it is also lighter, more efficient and capable of ultra high-speed charging. Even more important is Formula E’s ongoing commitment to maintaining its net-zero carbon footprint. The Gen3 car is also the first to be aligned to ‘life-cycle thinking’ – the commitment to a sustainable approach to reducing waste by ensuring a second life (or end of life) for tyres, broken parts and old battery cells.” – GQ

The Jaguar I-TYPE 6 will compete in the next round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship this weekend as the Cape Town E-Prix gets underway at 16:00 local time.

