Jonas Chern Wen Xun will have to muster his best in the finals tomorrow as he looks to land the double in the Boys’ Under-16 first leg, Group A of the AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (JET) 2026 here in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

The 15-year-old Jonas, who has made a habit of winning all his matches in straight sets in the earlier rounds, once again showed his prowess with double victories in the Boys’ Singles and Doubles semifinal matches.

Against Lucas Yeo Zhou Jin from Pahang, Jonas took just over half an hour to confirm his slot in the final of the Boys’ Singles with a straight-up 21-14, 21-16 victory.

Lucas’ opponent in the final tomorrow is Johor team-mate Kohgulraraj Ravichandran, who emerged victorious in a three-set thriller 21-11, 18-21, 21-14 over Goh Wei Zhan.

Jonas from Batu Pahat then went on to advance to the final of the Boys’ Doubles with regular partner Khor Chen Feng.

The pair, who won a major youth badminton competition last year also in Johor, rolled over Fauzi Nik Al Amin Azaem-Mohd Zariffi Mohammad Adib Rifqi Mohd from Kelantan, 21-16, 21-14.

In the Boys’ Doubles final tomorrow, Jonas-Chen Feng will take on Alfred Phua Ze Zuan-Goh Wei Zhan, who stopped Yap Zannhin-Ian Yee Shern U, 21-19, 21-13 in their semifinal clash.

In Alor Star for the first leg, Group C AFFIN-100PLUS JET 2026, Kieshen Sai Rao Nyanaprakash Rao was also in form as he booked his place in the finals of both the Boys’ U16 Singles and Doubles.

Against the lanky Joshua Karunagaran in the semifinals of the Boys’ U16 Singles, the 15-year-old Keishen was pushed hard before taking the first set 21-18.

Even though Joshua stirred to take the second set 21-18, Keishen, who was a product of the LKS Badminton Academy, showed plenty of willpower to finish the match 21-18 on top.

In the final of the Boys’ U16 Singles tomorrow, Keishen will be up against Farris Iskandar Faizal from Terengganu.

Then Keishen, alongside partner Carson Fong, advanced to the final of the U16 Boys’ Doubles after beating Farris Iskandar-Muhammad Ariel Mikail Mohammad Khairul Anuar in straight set 21-19, 21-15 in the semifinals.

In Melaka for the first leg, Group B AFFIN-100PLUS JET 2026, Song Yong Kiat was the standout in the Boys U16 when he stormed to both finals of the Singles and Doubles.

The 15-year-old from Klang battled Loh Chee Xiong for 41 minutes before chalking the 21-19, 21-16 win, where he will now look forward to playing home boy Ho Jia Yu in the final, following the latter’s battling 21-18, 20-22, 21-8 victory over Tan Ee Jay.

Yong Kiat then partnered Javier Ng to book their place in the final of the U16 Boys’ Doubles after setting aside Bernard Tieu Kang Zheng-Thariinas Jayaseelan 21-14, 21-8 in the semifinals.

