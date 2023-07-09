Leong Jun Hao captured his first national crown in the men’s singles of the Petronas National Championships 2023 after beating Muhammad Shaqeem Eiman Shahyar in the final earlier today in Bukit Kiara.

The 23-year-old edged his national counterparts Muhammad Shaqeem 21-16, 21-13 in a 45- minute duel.

In the women’s singles, K. Letshanaa did not have such a straightforward match in her march for her first national title when she was stretched to the rubber by a determined Wong Ling Ching.

Letshanaa was made to work for every point by Ling Ching as the latter proved her worth of being part of the national set-up to take the first game 21-16.

But Letshanaa, who just returned to the national fold earlier this year, staged a fabulous comeback to win the next two sets 21-17, 21-19 for the well-deserved victory.

In the meantime in the doubles, top seed Vivian Hoo Kah Mun-Lim Chiew Sien and Wan Mohd Arif Sharuddin Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King took the women’s and men’s titles respectively.

The Kuala Lumpur-Johor partnership of Kah Mun-Chiew Sien overcame the challenge of Cheng Su Hui-Vanessa Ng Po Lyn from BAM 21-13, 21-7 to lift the title.

Wan Mohd Arif-Roy King from BAM made short work of Selangor- Penang duo Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong 21-17, 21-12 in just 36 minutes for their first national crown.

For Roy King, it was double joy for the 22-year-old from Johor when he also picked up the Mixed Doubles title with Valeree Siow Zi Xuan.

The top seed shut down the challenge of Choong Hon Jian-Go Pei Kee 21-19, 21-18 in 38 minutes.

Like this: Like Loading...