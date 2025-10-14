Kawasaki has once again asserted its dominance in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, clinching its seventh Manufacturers’ Title in 2025. In the nine seasons since the category’s inception, the Japanese brand has claimed the crown seven times, with only Yamaha interrupting their streak in 2017 and 2022.

The 2025 campaign proved a fitting finale for WorldSSP300, with Kawasaki riders delivering consistently strong results to keep the brand at the top. Points towards the Manufacturers’ Standings came exclusively from four riders: Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport), David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI), Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) and Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki). Their combined efforts ensured Kawasaki’s return to the top spot in the championship.

As Kawasaki celebrates its seventh WorldSSP300 Manufacturers’ Title, this achievement not only underlines the brand’s long-standing dominance in the category but also closes an era on a high note.

Steve Guttridge – Race Planning Manager,

Kawasaki Motors Europe:

“To secure yet another title – and this time, the final and ultimate WorldSSP300 Manufacturer’s Title as Kawasaki – is truly historic. Once again, we have to thank our fantastically competitive and dedicated teams and riders, who, along with our Ninja machinery, have proven over multiple seasons, to be an unbeatable combination!”

