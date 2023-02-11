Korea’s Sungjae Im brilliantly birdied six of his opening eight holes to surge into contention at the US$20 million WM Phoenix Open on Friday which the second round was suspended due to darkness.

The 24-year-old Im, chasing a third PGA TOUR win, chipped in for birdie from 63 feet on the par-4 10th hole before making five more gains including a 34-footer at the famous par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course to sit on 6-under through 12 holes. Play was suspended due to darkness with the entire afternoon wave unable to compete their second rounds.

Im’s 7-under total left him in tied-fourth place and three shots behind clubhouse leader and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who fired a superb 64 to reach the halfway mark at 10-under 132. The world No. 2 holds a two-shot lead over in-form Spaniard Jon Rahm (66) and Adam Hadwin of Canada, who was 3-under with eight holes remaining.

Im is looking to return to winning ways after he last lifted the Shriners Children’s Open in October 2021. This season, he finished top-10 twice including a T4 at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago and holds a best finish of tied seventh in Phoenix in 2019.

Countryman Tom Kim was another impressive performer of the day as he registered a superb 66 to move up to T11 on 137. He was two-over par through his first four holes on Thursday but has since produced some sublime golf to move up the leaderboard.

Starting the day from the 10th tee, the 20-year-old rising star birdied Hole Nos. 11, 15, 1, 2, 7 and 9 to offset a sole blemish on the par-5 3rd hole and kept his hopes alive of winning a third PGA TOUR title. Kim’s highlight was a monstrous birdie putt from 43-feet at No. 1.

“It was really cold in the morning. Greens were firm. Just freezing out there. But I feel like I managed it well. Finished even par with especially the way I was playing, even with the second round, just not feeling a hundred percent over the ball, “ said Kim, who became the first golfer since Tiger Woods in 1996 to win twice on the PGA TOUR before turning 21.

“But I feel like on the back nine I really found something that kind of clicked well. Nice to always finish with a birdie.”

Another Korean Si Woo Kim, who was victorious at the Sony Open in Hawaii last month, sits T38 on 141 following a 69 and was joined by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time winner at WM Phoenix Open, who was 4-under with five holes to finish on Saturday morning.

PARTIAL Second-Round Notes – Friday, February 10, 2023

Weather: Sunny and cool conditions. High of 55. Wind NE 12-22 mph. Play was suspended due to darkness at 6:07 p.m., with the entire afternoon wave yet to complete their round. The second round will resume at 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

Second-Round Leaderboard

Scottie Scheffler 68-64—132 (-10)

Jon Rahm 68-66—134 (-8)

Wyndham Clark 68-67—135 (-7)

Adam Hadwin -8 (66; -3 thru 10)

Sungjae Im -7 (70; -6 thru 12)

