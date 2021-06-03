The Lao Football Federation (LFF) have announced an exclusive long-term partnership with MKTG Sports Agency (MKTG. Co., Ltd).

Through this partnership, MKTG will represent exclusive commercial and marketing assets and inventories for marquee football properties in Laos which includes representation for all corporate partnerships and broadcast rights related to Lao Football core assets including their national teams, along with all rights associated with the domestic leagues and championships to stadium and facilities of LFF.

MKTG agreement with the LFF is for a 5-year term.

“We’re delighted with this partnership which will enable us to explore commercial and marketing opportunities with a strong partner for the long-term. Digitalization plays a crucial role now and will continue to do so in the future. As partners we want to achieve this task in order to continue connecting and engaging with our audience,” said Viphet Sihachakr, President of LFF.

Dr. Xaybandith Rasphone is the CEO of MKTG and is one of the founders of the agency along with sports business developer Mano Nhouvannasak. Both will continue in the development of football and will oversee all major commercial partnerships, marketing, digitalization and the business development strategy for the new venture.

“It is an honor for us to work hand in hand with the LFF and we are excited that MKTG Sports Agency will be part of this exciting movement,” said Xaybandith.

“It is all about representing football in Laos. Our new approach will be to create a unique opportunity for us and our partners, media, and community to provide an integrated on/offline platform. We look forward to a series of exciting engagements, announcements, and partnerships.”

The agency comes to LFF with the experience of sports executives after holding several senior roles at sports consultants, LFF, VfL Wolfsburg (Bundesliga), Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga), and several businesses in Laos.

