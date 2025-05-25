Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) has won Stage 13 of the 108th Giro d’Italia, the 180 km long Rovigo-Vicenza, ahead of Wout Van Aert (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) and Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG).

Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) retains the Maglia Rosa.

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) – 180 km in 3h50’24”, av speed 46.875 km/h

2 – Wout Van Aert (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) s.t.

3 – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) at 2″

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

2 – Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates XRG) at 38″

3 – Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) at 1’18”

THE OFFICIAL JERSEYS

The leader jerseys of the Giro d’Italia are produced and designed by CASTELLI.

Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by IUMAN – Intimissimi Uomo – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification, in collaboration with Ministero degli Affari Esteri e della Cooperazione Internazionale and ITA – Italian Trade Agency – Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)

leader of the Points Classification, in collaboration with Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna (KOM), sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana Team)

leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna (KOM), sponsored by Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, born after 01/01/2000, sponsored by Conad – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Mads Pedersen said: “What an incredible Giro this is! Timing my effort was dictated by instinct. I had to open up on the right side close to the barriers. So I went a bit earlier than I wanted to. On such a hard day and a final like this, everyone has burning legs in the finale. It was definitely nice to have seen it before. We first tried to win the stage with Mathias Vacek. He deserves to get his chance too. If there was an hesitation in the peloton, Romain Bardet and him would have had the possibility to win. It was ideal. I could sit behind and let other teams work. I’m happy with this win and adding another 50 points for the Maglia Ciclamino. I’m overwhelmed with winning again”.

