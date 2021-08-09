It took some time to clean up the mess, but eventually, we were good to go again, though not before we had even more drama as Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was penalized with a pitlane start after stalling his M1 on the warm up lap. Eventually, it was lights out for a 27 lap race and Martin took the holeshot, again having to contend with a factory Ducati, this time Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team). Mir got off the line quickly once more and transitioned from third to second over the course of the opening laps at the expense of the Australian, and began his pursuit of Martin.