

“I’m competing for my country, for my people, for our soldiers”

In the latest episode of the World Athletics Inside Track Podcast, released today (4 April), world high jump champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh shares insights into her life both on and off the track.

The Ukrainian discusses her incredible medal haul at the age of just 22, why she removes her socks and spikes between jumps, and the pride she feels representing her country during a difficult time. She also discusses her overweight high-jumping rescue cat.

On her impressive competitive record

“I never really keep count of the medals I’ve won, but when people remind me of it, it’s really fantastic. They’re all a result of the hard work from my coach and team. I still remember the first big medal I won, which was at the 2017 World U18 Championships in Kenya. It gave me a lot of motivation to push forward with my preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.”On her ambition to one day break the world record

“I think first I need to mature mentally a little bit. I have the world U20 record of 2.04m, but I think I need a bit more speed to break the senior world record. The stars also maybe need to align for it to happen.”On her interests outside of athletics

“I took a cat from a shelter four years ago. He soon became my friend and he started high jumping too. But now he lives with my parents and he’s got a little bit fat. He no longer likes to jump, so I think I’ve got some work to do with him.

“I also love fashion and I recently took part in Fashion Week, walking the cat walk for Puma. It was fun, but I didn’t feel the same emotions that I do on the track because it was just walking and I didn’t feel much inside. When I’m on the track, I have adrenaline and excitement, which makes it really nice.”On her legacy and inspiration to young people in Ukraine

“I’m competing for my country, for my people, for our soldiers. I’m thankful to all of them that I have the opportunity to train outside of Ukraine and to represent my country. I like the fact that people have been inspired by me to start track and field. Doing sport is really important for your physical and mental health. Perhaps in 10 years’ time we’ll have a new generation of athletes in Ukraine.

“Sport has helped me to take on the challenge with this war. Being an inspiration for my country helped me to focus at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade and win the gold medal.”

This conversation with Mahuchikh follows the launch of the Inside Track Podcast at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24. The latest series features 2014 world indoor 60m champion Richard Kilty and two-time Olympic heptathlon bronze medallist Kelly Sotherton asking the questions, as they catch up with a host of track and field’s biggest names and much-loved personalities.

Episodes are available via all the usual podcast platforms – including on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Sport Social Podcast Network – while fans can also watch the show on the World Athletics website.

With an evolving presenter line-up for each event, the podcast will be in attendance when the World Athletics Relays returns to The Bahamas in May. Later in the year, an all-star cast will provide reaction to the events at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Find it all on Inside Track.

Like this: Like Loading...