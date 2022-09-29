Malaysia put up an attacking display to thump Indonesia 9-2 on the second match day of the AFF Beach Soccer Championship 2022 in Pattaya to set up a finale against host Thailand in two days.

Once again, it was Indonesia who took the early lead through I Komang Sujana (in the sixth minute) before the Malaysians then turned on the power for them to be 3-1 on the advantage at the end of the first period.

The Malaysians were on target off Mohd Zaharim (8th minute), Muhammad Qushairie (9th) and Mohd Hasrol (12th).

By the end of the second period, the Malaysians were already 6-1 in front through Mohd Zaharim (15th), Muhammad Fitrah (22nd) and Mohd Hasrol (24th).

It was all Malaysia in the third period as they found the back of the net from Mohd Faizal (30th), Muhammad Fitrah (32nd) and Muhammad Ashrey (35th).

The second goal for Indonesia was scored by I Dewa Dwipayudha right at the end.

“It is not about the win but how we played. We trained for the last six days and it is all about playing our best,” said Malaysia head coach Wan Adremy Indera Wan Adnan.

Quipped Indonesia head coach Ida Nyoman Mahayasa: “We had two tough games (against Thailand yesterday and Malaysia today). My players looked tired against two hard opponents. So it affected the players’ physical abilities and in turn their concentration level.”

AFF BEACH SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

29 September 2022

RESULT

Indonesia 2-9 Malaysia

1 October 2022

FIXTURE

1530hrs: Thailand vs Malaysia

