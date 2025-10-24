Malaysia’s Anson Yeo brilliantly produced a nine-shot improvement with a solid 4-under 68 to safely make his fourth successive cut at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Friday.

After struggling with an opening 77 in the region’s premier amateur Championship, the 19-year-old Yeo took advantage of ideal conditions to hit five birdies against a lone bogey at Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis course to lead compatriots Zubair Firdaus (74), Hariz Hezri (70) and Farez Azihan (73) safely into the weekend rounds.

Debutant Joshua Lim, who opened with a 72 on Thursday, stands at 1-under through nine holes of his second round while Zia Iqmal Abdul Rashid was 4-over through 11 holes, one stroke above the projected cut line with the second round still being played at press time.



Japan’s Taiseh Nagasaki fired a second successive 67 to seize the clubhouse lead on 10-under 134 , in a Championship which rewards the winner with coveted invitations into the Masters Tournament and The Open next year.

Yeo will enter the third round at 1-under, and he will be fired up to maintain his momentum in the magnificent Majlis course, which hosts the annual Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour where past champions include Tiger Woods, Ernie Els and Rory McIlroy.

Starting from the 10th tee, Yeo was delighted with his bounce back, which also marked his lowest score in the Championship in what was his 14thround.

“Yesterday afternoon was very windy and I also played badly,” said Yeo.

“This morning had less wind and I didn’t change my game plan, I was more confident and happy to shoot 4-under. Everything worked out quite well. I could have gone low on the back nine but I missed some chances, couldn’t make the putts and just kept lipping some holes,” said Yeo, who is the highest-ranked Malaysian amateur in the field.

He hopes to inch his way up the leaderboard to improve on his career-best finish of T29 in his debut in 2022. “The goal will be to get to red figures. I’ll stick to the game plan, and play with more confidence especially with my putter and trusting the lines,” said Anson.

Hariz, 19, produced the next best score amongst the Malaysian hopefuls as he traded five birdies against three dropped shots for his 70. “I had more balance with my swing and had good momentum,” said Hariz, who missed the cut in his previous appearance in 2022.

“I focused one shot at a time, and I was able to keep up with my golf swing and hit it pretty good. My iron play was better than yesterday as I focused on my rhythm. It’s so good to be here, the course is so pure. It’s maybe one of the best golf courses I’ve played in my life.”

