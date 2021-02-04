A Daniel De Silva thunderbolt helped Central Coast Mariners overturn a 2-0 deficit to seal a memorable 3-2 win over Melbourne City at Central Coast Stadium on Wednesday night.

Matt Simon scored and assisted in his 200th A-League game before De Silva rattled home the winner from outside the box as the hosts returned to the top of the A-League table in some style.

The Mariners started the stronger of the two sides as they continued to display an improvement in performance in 2020/21 but it was City who proved more adept at converting in the crucial moments.

The visitors opened up a two-goal lead through Adrián Luna and Jamie Maclaren which will be remembered more for the creatively invasive assists provided respectively by Craig Noone and Florin Berenguer.

For more, please click on https://www.a-league.com.au/news/central-coast-mariners-vs-melbourne-city-match-report-highlights-scores-video

Like this: Like Loading...