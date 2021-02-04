The Indonesia Under-22 side will start training on 8 February 2021 as they look to win their first SEA Games gold medal in 30 years.

This follows a meeting that was held today by the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) with head coach Shin Tae-yong alongside PSSI Technical Director Indra Sjafri and assistant coach Lee Jae-hong.

“Coach Shin has provided a program for PSSI so that the team can undergo centralized training starting from 8 February. We are currently coordinating with various parties so that the training can be done in Jakarta,” said Yunus Nusi, Acting General Secretary of PSSI.

Like this: Like Loading...