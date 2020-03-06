Markus Reiterberger continues to push the envelope in the ASB1000 as he followed up on his record-breaking run during the pre-season with yet another lap record for the class. The ONEXOX BMW TKKR SAG Team rider set the bar high in Practice 1 when he lapped 2’04.950s, a new lap record for the class at the 5.5km Sepang International Circuit.

0.814 seconds off the German’s pace, Apiwat Wongthananon was the quickest of the Yamahas, setting 2’05.764s in Practice 3. Broc Parkes posted third fastest of the day with 2’05.928s followed by Lorenzo Zanetti on the Ducati with 2’05.942s.

Thitipong Warokorn missed out on the opportunity to put in quick laps when he crashed out early in Practice 3. The Thai Kawasaki rider was fifth fastest in the day with 2’06.320s.

Defending champion Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman is still fighting the mechanical gremlins. The Malaysian rider was seventh fastest after the first day of practice. Azlan’s best time was clocked at 2’06.760s.

ASB1000: Top 5 Practice Results

2020 Lap Record: 2’04.950s – Markus Reiterberger (GER) (BMW)

Markus Reiterberger (GER) (BMW) 2’04.950s Apiwat Wongthananon (THA) (Yamaha) 2’05.764s Broc Parkes (AUS) (Yamaha) 2’05.928s Lorenzo Zanetti (ITA) (Ducati) 2’05.942s Thitipong Warokorn (THA) (Kawasaki) 2’06.320s