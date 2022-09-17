Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin heads into Saturday’s action at the Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragón with the time to beat after his 1:47.402 was enough to pip World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) to top spot.

Johann Zarco made it to Prima Pramac Racing Ducatis in the top three as Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) enjoys a successful Friday back in the office – the Spaniard ends Day 1 in P8, 0.359s off P1.