Ahead of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, Formula One drivers Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda left the cosmopolitan glamour of Miami behind to experience a different side of Florida and a very regional form of high-octane competition: swamp buggy racing.

The drivers headed two hours west of Miami to the city of Naples, surrounded by the Florida Everglades and, since 1949, home to the tradition of swamp buggy racing. These 900 horsepower V8 buggies with 68-inch wheels draw large crowds to witness head-to-head racing around a track submerged in standing water.

Max and Yuki and were joined by Red Bull Athletes Supercross 250 East Champion Jett Lawrence and Tokyo Skateboarding Olympian Zion Wright for a true Florida experience and showdown in the swamp.

Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen said: “I didn’t really know what to expect from swamp buggy racing. I was shocked when I arrived because I’d never seen anything like this, it was really cool. It’s pretty amazing to drive and it’s so different from what we are used to. With Red Bull you know you always get to do some crazy things and this is just on another level!”

Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda said: “Swamp buggy – was definitely the first time in my life, and I super enjoyed it, a solid day. Driving the buggy was like a jet ski; you can’t turn the car when you are full throttle. But it was easier than expected and I was able to adapt quite quicky and I had a lot of fun!”

