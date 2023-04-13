Maybank announced the sponsorship of two time Olympian Kelly Tan as its ASEAN ambassador.

Part of its ongoing commitment to the development of the game across the region, the appointment of Tan will see the Malaysian golfer receiving support from Maybank in a joint effort towards creating a more diverse, accessible, and inclusive stage for women’s golf in the region.

The sponsorship comes on the back of the recently announced Maybank Championship 2023, sanctioned by the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tournament, taking place from 26 to 29 October 2023 at the West Course of Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC).

The two-year sponsorship of Tan will bolster Malaysia’s aspiration to have a top female golfer represented at the highest level of the sport while showcasing the potential of ASEAN talent.

As a bank that values inclusivity, Maybank is proud to have Tan as its ASEAN Ambassador. She will act as a catalyst in realising the Group’s vision to help grow the game and provide equitable opportunities for women from all walks of life.

Maybank is looking for an athlete in top form and an inspirational figure for the next generation who demonstrates passion, patience, and perseverance – with Tan, Maybank has found all that and more.

Tan expressed her enthusiasm in partnering Maybank with shared values that align with her dedication to the development and advancement of women’s golf in the region.

The Johorean emphasised the need for an ecosystem to provide grassroots support for young players to help them achieve their dreams and foster the sport’s growth.

“I look forward to my role as Maybank’s ASEAN Ambassador. This partnership represents a significant milestone for me as I have long harboured the ambition of supporting and elevating the sport for Malaysians. I firmly believe in the importance of instilling strong values in young players to enable them to reach the pinnacle of success,” said Kelly Tan.

“I am thrilled to leverage my experience to advance the growth of golf in Malaysia and the region.

Tan’s impressive career includes representing Malaysia at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics and achieving several top finishes in the LPGA, more recently finishing runner-up in the 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational and winning the 2019 Florida’s Natural Charity Classic.

As Maybank’s ASEAN Ambassador, Tan will be a prominent representative on the LPGA circuit and a voice for the bank’s initiatives to promote golf throughout Malaysia and the region.

During her off-season, Maybank and Tan will run junior clinics and mentorship programmes to promote the growth of junior golf in Malaysia.

This latest sponsorship reflects Maybank’s commitment as a champion of a structured long-term development for the game. Apart from Tan, Maybank has previously sponsored local professional golfers Gavin Green, Danny Chia, and Shaaban Hussin.

The Maybank Championship 2023 marks a significant milestone in the bank’s efforts to create positive change for women’s golf and evolution in its long-standing support of the game.

The tournament will feature 68 professional golfers, with ten additional seats reserved for Malaysian and ASEAN players in this no-cut event. The format enables each player to earn a share of the US$ 3 million prize money over the four days. Players would also earn points that add to their Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Maybank’s commitment to female golfers and promoting values they believe in is reflected in the tournament’s theme, Retake the Green.

The tagline embodies the bank’s belief that women’s golf has the potential to create positive change, on and off the course.

