Nürburgring Endurance Series kicks off its new season on 18th March

Three Mercedes-AMG Performance cars from NLS2 onwards

ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring to be held between 18th and 21st May

The traditional test and set-up runs having been completed, the 68th ADAC Westfalenfahrt gets the 2023 motorsport season at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife underway this Saturday, 18th March.

The legendary circuit in the Eifel has been a central element of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing’s motorsport programme from the beginning. Many teams are using the four-hour NLS1 race as the first of three races in preparation for the ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring.

Among others, two Mercedes-AMG Performance Teams have been entered for these first events of the Nürburgring Endurance Series. Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed will be participating from NLS2 onwards with a pair of Mercedes-AMG GT3s with a high-quality line-up, sporting a special livery to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the race team.

With Adam Christodoulou (GBR), Maro Engel, Maximilian Götz (both GER), Jules Gounon (AND), Daniel Juncadella (ESP) and Fabian Schiller (GER), only Mercedes-AMG Performance Drivers will be alternating in the two cars.

Mercedes-AMG Team BILSTEIN complements the works-supported entry. Run from the first round onwards, the #8 Merceces-AMG GT3 will have Philip Ellis, Raffaele Marciello (both SUI) and Luca Stolz (GER) as its drivers for the majority of the races.

The three Performance cars will be competing in the SP9/Pro class and will be shod with tyre sets from Michelin for the Nordschleife season.

Three Mercedes-AMG GT3s and a Mercedes-AMG GT4 complement the Performance line-up

On top of that, Haupt Racing Team is running an additional Mercedes-AMG GT3 and, for the first time, a Mercedes-AMG GT4. The trio of drivers in the #6 GT3 consists of Hubert Haupt (GER), Jordan Love (AUS) and Arjun Maini (IND).

The #189 Mercedes-AMG GT4 will be making its debut in the SP10 category of the Nürburgring Endurance Series with Reinhold Renger, Florian and Tobias Wahl (all GER).

Moreover, two further Customer Racing Teams have submitted full-season entries as well. While Schnitzelalm Racing will again be running a pair of Goodyear-shod Mercedes-AMG GT3s, CP Racing will rely on Michelin tyres. Both teams will announce their final driver combinations at a later stage.

Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing preparing for ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring

Rounds two and three of the Nürburgring Endurance Series will be held on 1st and 15th April respectively. After that, the customer sport teams will have to get themselves in an optimum position for the 24-hour highlight in May.

The ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers have been scheduled for 22nd and 23rd April and consist of two Top Qualifying sessions and two qualifying races with separate classifications. The results will determine some of the slots for the Top Qualifying session preceding the ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring that will be held between 18th and 21st May.

After the double podium result achieved last year, the Mercedes-AMG customer sport teams are aiming at the overall win in the highlight event in 2023.

In the course of the season, four further four-hour NLS rounds are to follow. Another season highlight is the doubleheader on 9th and 10th September. The 12h Nürburgring consists of two separate six-hour races. The 47th DMV Münsterlandpokal on 7th October concludes the Nordschleife season.

“The races at the Nürburgring Nordschleife are an unmistakable part of our customer sport programme and are among the highlights of our race schedule every year. In the past, competition in NLS and in the 24-hour race has become closer and closer. Accordingly, there is little room for error. Nevertheless, or exactly because of this, making the Nordschleife season a successful one is always our aim. However, our excellent driver line-up and the professionalism of our teams make us confident that we will be able to overcome all the challenges of the “Green Hell” in 2023 and will be regular contenders for victory.” – Stefan Wendl, head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing

Race schedule 2023 Nürburgring Endurance Series and ADAC Total Energies 24h Nürburgring*:

Date Series Race 18th March NLS 1 68th ADAC Westfalenfahrt 1st April NLS 2 NIMEX 47th DMV 4-Stunden-Rennen 15th April NLS 3 54th Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy 23rd April 24h NBR ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers 18th – 21st May 24h NBR ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring 17th June NLS 4 46th RCM DMV Grenzlandrennen 8th July NLS 5 ROWE 6h ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen 8th – 10th September NLS 6 NLS 7 12h Nürburgring: 63rd ADAC ACAS Cup 62nd ADAC Reinoldus-Langstreckenrennen 23rd September NLS 8 55th ADAC Barbarossapreis 7th October NLS 9 47th DMV Münsterlandpokal

* subject to last-minute changes

Like this: Like Loading...