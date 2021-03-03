The 2021 Metfone Cambodian League will kick-off on Saturday with the first game of the season set to be between Soltilo Angkor FC and former champions Phnom Penh Crown FC.

The match will be played at the SRU Stadium with kick off at 1530hrs.

The other two matches that will be played on the same day would be between Electricite du Cambodge (EDC) and National Police Commissary FC as well as league newcomer Prey Veng FC and Angkor Tiger FC.

A total of 13 teams will compete in the 2021 MCL season for a total of 156 matches and which is set to last until 17 October 2021.

But due to the ongoing pandemic, no spectators will be allowed into the stadiums.

2021 METFONE CAMBODIAN LEAGUE

Boeung Ket FC

Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC

Visakha FC

Angkor Tiger FC

Soltilo Angkor FC

Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC

Electricite du Cambodge

Phnom Penh Crown FC

Tiffy Army FC

National Police Commissary FC

NagaWorld FC

Asia Euro United FC

Prey Veng FC

