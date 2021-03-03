The 2021 Metfone Cambodian League will kick-off on Saturday with the first game of the season set to be between Soltilo Angkor FC and former champions Phnom Penh Crown FC.
The match will be played at the SRU Stadium with kick off at 1530hrs.
The other two matches that will be played on the same day would be between Electricite du Cambodge (EDC) and National Police Commissary FC as well as league newcomer Prey Veng FC and Angkor Tiger FC.
A total of 13 teams will compete in the 2021 MCL season for a total of 156 matches and which is set to last until 17 October 2021.
But due to the ongoing pandemic, no spectators will be allowed into the stadiums.
2021 METFONE CAMBODIAN LEAGUE
Boeung Ket FC
Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC
Visakha FC
Angkor Tiger FC
Soltilo Angkor FC
Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC
Electricite du Cambodge
Phnom Penh Crown FC
Tiffy Army FC
National Police Commissary FC
NagaWorld FC
Asia Euro United FC
Prey Veng FC