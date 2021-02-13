The Malaysian Football League (MFL) planned 5 March 2021 kick-off for the domestic football season is for the benefit of all quarters.

Dato ‘ Ab Ghani Hassan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MFL, said that the decision to maintain the 5 March kick-off date was confirmed after obtaining the approval from League Partners through an online meeting with club CEOs.

He said that various considerations have to be considered especially with ensuring that the year-end Malaysia Cup and also the Challenge Cup are not affected.

And also, the March kick-off will allow for ample preparation of the Malaysian national team’s matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and also the AFF Suzuki Cup at the end of the year.

