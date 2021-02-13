With a place in the group stage of the AFC Champions League (ACL) up for grabs, Kaya Futbol Club-Iloilo will be looking to reinforce their roster in the coming weeks.

Kaya will be up against Australia’s Brisbane Roar in the preliminary round of the ACL on 7 April 2021 with the winner set to take on Beijing Football Club in the playoffs for a spot in the group stage a week later.

“There will be a couple of changes. We still have a decent core of players that will stick around. In the next few weeks, maybe months, we’ll be able to share little by little who these new players are,” said Kaya-Iloilo General Manager Paul Tolentino to Panay News.

Should Kaya managed to overcome the two matches against Brisbane and Beijing, then they will be placed in Group F of the ACL against Thailand’s BG Pathum United FC, South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai, and Vietnam’s Viettel.

If they fail to progress, then Kaya will have to play in the second tier 2021 AFC Cup.

“It has always been my goal and the target since I took the Kaya job, to qualify for the AFC Champions League. I’m really excited for the guys. I want them to get a taste of that level of competition and I feel confident that our guys will compete to the best of their ability and give Brisbane Roar a real challenge,” he added.

The new Philippines football season will start in April with the Copa Paulino Alcantara.

