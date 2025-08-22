The Australian is eager to resolve his future, whether that lay in MotoGP or in another series.

Jack Miller has delivered a blunt message to Yamaha ahead of the Hungarian GP, warning that unless a contract offer arrives in the very near future, he will turn his attention to other opportunities.

“I’ve been more than patient enough. If you want me, you want me, if you don’t, you don’t. It’s as clear as that,” Miller said in a fiery media scrum on Thursday.

Miller’s seat at Yamaha is under threat, with his current contract up at the end of the season. Pramac Yamaha have already secured the services of two-time WorldSBK Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu for 2026, while teammate Miguel Oliveira has a contract that extends beyond the current campaign. That leaves Miller in a precarious position, despite flashes of form in 2025 that have made him the second-best placed Yamaha rider in the standings, albeit down in 17th overall.

The Australian admitted that the uncertainty has dragged on too long, and while he’s keen to continue contributing to Yamaha’s MotoGP project, his patience is wearing thin.

“Your guess is as good as mine at the moment, in terms of what their strategy is and what they plan on doing. I have options, and I’m going to move forward with those options if it doesn’t come quickly.”

Miller didn’t quite reveal the specifics of his deadline to the media, but he did make his stance crystal clear: “I have one in my mind but I’m not telling you guys. I’ve been more than patient enough. If you want me, you want me, if you don’t, you don’t. It’s as clear as that.”

Miller also underlined the value he believes he brings to Yamaha’s project: “I was looking forward to developing and moving forward with them to try and help them. I feel like I have a lot of information to give, a lot of input to give, and can help in a project like that. If they cannot see the value in that, well then I understand and I will move on to something different.”

As always, the rider market will continue to evolve in the coming days, and we expect to hear more on this one through the coming days at the Hungarian GP.

Like this: Like Loading...