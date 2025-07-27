Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah demonstrated that he is the star to watch for Indonesia when he secured the lone gold medal for the host, denying China a clean sweep of all titles in the Individual event of the WONDR Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025 here in Solo.

The Tanjung Pinang native rose to the occasion in the final of the Men’s Singles earlier today as he played the patient game to deny China’s Liu Yang Ming Yu 21-12, 21-17 in the absorbing 43-minute duel.

Indonesia’s hope for a second title was denied in the Mixed Doubles when Ikhsan Iintang Pramudya-Rinjani Kwinara Nastine could not get the better of Chen Jun Ting-Cao Zi Han from China in the final.

Jun Ting-Zi Han took just over half an hour to be crowned Mixed Doubles champions with scores of 21-12, 21-13.

With China assured of the gold in the Women’s Singles, the final saw Yin Yi Qing proving that she was worthy of being seeded (eighth) in the tournament when she subdued fellow countrywoman Liu Si Ya 21-13, 21-13.

China had started the day with Chen Jun Ting-Liu Jun Rong triumphant in the Men’s Doubles as they overpowered Cho Hyeong-woo-Lee Hyeong-woo from Korea 21-11, 21-12.

Unheralded Zi Han alongside Chen Fan Shu Tian then maintained the momentum to take the gold in the Women’s Doubles as they dispatched fifth-seeded Hathaithip Mijad-Napapakorn Tungkasatan from Thailand in straight sets.

Zi Han-Shu Tian were 21-12, 21-10 winners in 32 minutes.

WONDR BADMINTON ASIA JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS 2025 – INDIVIDUAL EVENT

ALL FINALS

RESULTS

MEN’S DOUBLES – Chen Jun Ting-Liu Jun Rong (CHN) bt Cho Hyeong-woo-Lee Hyeong-woo (KOR) 21-11, 21-12

MEN’S SINGLES – Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah (IDN) bt Liu Yang Ming Yu (CHN) 21-12, 21-17

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – Cao Zi Han-Chen Fan Shu Tian (CHN) bt Hathaithip Mijad-Napapakorn Tungkasatan (THA) 21-12, 21-10

WOMEN’S SINGLES – Yin Yi Qing (CHN) bt Liu Si Ya (CHN) 21-13, 21-13

MIXED DOUBLES – Chen Jun Ting-Cao Zi Han (CHN) bt Ikhsan Lintang Pramudya-Rinjani Kwinara Nastine 21-12, 21-13

Like this: Like Loading...