More than 300 players have put their names to the opening round of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2025 as 89 Arena in Klang will be a hive of activities over the next few days.

The city of Klang will be playing host for the first time ever in the history of AJBC and this year, the competition seems to be more keen as young badminton enthusiasts look to make further impact from their experience in 2025.

