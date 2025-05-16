According to Article 2.4.3.2 of the FIM SBK Regulations – Overperformance Penalisation – BMW’s performance values have exceeded the -0.250 threshold but remain above the -0.500 limit. As a result, BMW falls within the range that triggers a Step 1 Fuel Flow reduction.

In accordance with Article 2.4.3 (h) – Concessions and Super Concessions – Ducati has accumulated more than twelve Concession points over the next highest manufacturer at the checkpoint, thereby exceeding the allowed margin. Consequently, Ducati will also receive a Step 1 Fuel Flow reduction, in line with Article 2.4.2.2.

As per Article 2.4.2.2 of the SBK Regulations, a Step 1 Fuel Flow reduction equates to a decrease of 0.5 kg/h. As both Ducati and BMW had already been subject to a previous fuel flow reduction, each will now face a cumulative penalty of 1.0 kg/h in maximum fuel flow.

The FIM will continue to monitor manufacturers’ performance at each Concession Checkpoint to ensure a balanced and competitive championship.

Like this: Like Loading...