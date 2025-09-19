Golf fans are in for a treat this November as the Moutai Singapore Open will feature an outstanding field headlined by LIV Golf League stars Paul Casey from England, and Americans Talor Gooch, Peter Uihlein and Anthony Kim.

The cream of the Asian Tour will also be competing, including defending champion Sadom Kaewkanjana from Thailand, former winner and compatriot Jazz Janewattananond, and the current Asian Tour Order of Merit leader Scott Vincent from Zimbabwe.

To take place from 6-9 November at The Singapore Island Country Club (SICC), the US$2 million tournament will be part of The International Series for the first time – the set of upper-tier events on the Asian Tour that offer a pathway to the LIV Golf League.

As the penultimate event on The International Series schedule this season, the Moutai Singapore Open will go a long way to determining who wins the season-long Rankings race and secures a place on the 2026 LIV Golf League.

A fan favourite known for being one of the game’s great ball strikers, Casey returns to Singapore after one of his strongest LIV Golf League seasons so far. The 15-time European Tour winner and Ryder Cup veteran played a key role in guiding Crushers GC to a second-place finish in the 2025 team standings, with three team wins this season.

He also racked up four top-10 individual finishes and led the League in Strokes Gained: Approach – a testament to his precision iron play. He came agonisingly close to his first individual LIV title at LIV Golf Dallas, finishing runner-up in a four-man play-off to Patrick Reed.

While Casey has competed in several Singapore Opens, including a notable runner-up finish to Jazz in 2019, this will be his first time competing at SICC.

“It is always a privilege to return to a tournament with such a rich history. Singapore is a place I love returning to; the fans are fantastic, and their energy at events is truly special. I have come close to winning before and hope I can do so this year. I’m excited to be part of this incredible field and play at The Singapore Island Country Club for the first time,” said Casey.

Casey is a two-time winner on the Asian Tour, winning the TCL Classic in China and the Volvo China Open in 2005. He has played in Singapore’s National Open on three occasions: 2012, 2019 and 2022.

Range Goats GC star Uihlein has tasted success before on The International Series – winning twice last season in England and Qatar. Smash GC player Gooch brings some excellent form into the tournament, finishing fourth in the individual LIV Golf standings thanks to a win at LIV Golf Andalucia, a third-place finish in Korea and a fourth at LIV Golf UK. Wild card Kim will be no stranger to Singapore’s golf fans as a former member of the US Ryder Cup team.

Fans can also look forward to the return of the ‘Beat the Pro’ challenge this year – a popular fan experience that will be played on one of the signature par-3 holes at SICC. Brayden Lee and Troy Storm, who will represent Singapore at the World Amateur Team Championship this year on home soil, both featured in it before.

The Moutai Singapore Open will be open to the public, free of charge. More details on ticket registration and spectator activities will be shared in the coming weeks.

