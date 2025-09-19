The second day of racing at the 2025 World Sailing Women’s Match Racing World Championship on Lake Michigan presented challenging conditions for the twelve competing teams as a gradual easterly breeze created a sloppy short swell on the course. France’s Pauline Courtois and her Match in Pink Team found their stride to finish their second day undefeated with seven wins as the sun set over the Chicago skyline.

Race officials worked diligently to keep the program moving throughout the day as the breeze shifted throughout the afternoon. Completing eleven flights of the opening round-robin stage, the day’s final matches unfolded against a spectacular backdrop as the sun dipped behind the Chicago skyline.

“Today looked encouraging when we looked at weather reports this morning” added race officer Darcy Cook. “Unfortunately, we ended up having a haze cover which didn’t allow the city to warm up, but we were able to move the course a mile offshore where the breeze was stronger. Tomorrow looks better hopefully with a southerly wind direction, although it may also bring a difficult wave state as the wind changes direction.’

Levelled with Courtois on seven wins is New Zealand’s Megan Thomson (2.0 Racing), but Thomson also carries two losses against Courtois and Dutch Team Out of the Box skippered by Julia Aartsen. Sweden’s Anna Östling and the WINGS Sailing Team finished the day with six wins and two losses.

Elsewhere in the field, New Zealand’s Celia Willison/ Edge Women’s Match, France’s Julia D’Amodio/ Shark Caviar Team and Kenza Coutard/ CKAFEW Racing Team have so far struggled to find their form in Chicago with the three teams each finishing the second day on a single win and five losses. Tomorrow’s final matches in the qualifying round-robin stage will be crucial to ensure they can make the cut to the quarter-final and stay in the competition.

