Former champions Công An Hà Nội have stayed undefeated after four matches in the 2025/26 V. League 1.

Heading into this weekend’s round of matches, Công An Hà Nội, who were champions in 2023, have picked up 10 points from three wins and one draw.At the last matchday, Công An Hà Nội edged Hai Phong 2-1 at home at the Hang Day Stadium with Vietnam international and captain Nguyen Quang Hai nailing the lead in the 64th minute before Leo Artur added the second six minutes later.Hai Phong pulled in a late goal through Bui Tien Dung (90th+3) as Công An Hà Nội stayed focussed for the full three points.Second is Phu Dong Ninh Binh with nine points from three matches, while third is Viettel FC with seven points from the same number of games.Defending champions Nam Dinh are fourth with seven points from four matches played. #AFF#VFFPhotos Courtesy #CôngAnHàNội

Like this: Like Loading...