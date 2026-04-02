Sun-kissed roads, with Mount Vesuvius standing as a silent witness. Thousands of years of history and a cycling tradition that has made its avenues a regular feature of the race. Naples will once again host a Giro d’Italia stage on Thursday, 14 May, cementing its role as a key protagonist in recent editions. Winning in Naples is anything but easy, largely because – even though recent editions have ended in a sprint – nothing is ever guaranteed. In fact, when the Corsa Rosa returned to the city after nine years away in 2022, one of the peloton’s most daring attackers led the breakaway of the day.

sealed victory on the Monte di Procida circuit, beating a group of 14 top-level riders: Van der Poel, Ulissi, Girmay, Wout Poels and Mauro Schmid were all part of that move. The Belgian, who had finished on the podium (3rd) at the Giro d’Italia in 2012, claimed victory 10 years later in one of his favorite races… and would never win again as a professional.

A stage marked by a sprinting legend

Before that, Naples had already hosted a Grande Partenza in 2013. Via Caracciolo welcomed what many consider the greatest sprinter of all time raising his arms in triumph. Mark Cavendish defeated a field of stars including Viviani, Nizzolo, Goss and Degenkolb. He would go on to win five stages and the points classification in that edition.

That sprinters’ legacy was carried on by Mads Pedersen, winner in 2023. The former world champion, recently fourth at Milano-Sanremo, was one of the riders who prevented Jonathan Milan – eventual Maglia Ciclamino – from fully breaking through; the rider from Tolmezzo collected four second-place finishes.

Milan’s unfinished business and Taco’s late escape

In 2024, “Jonny” finished second once again – a clear sign he has unfinished business with the historic city – this time behind another sprint star, Olav Kooij, who unfortunately has yet to debut with his new team Decathlon CMA CGM due to injuries. Last year (2025), we almost missed out on a bunch sprint: the huge effort by Enzo Paleni and especially Taco van der Hoorn was only brought back two kilometers from the finish, where Kaden Groves beat youngsters Fretin and Magnier.

All signs point to Naples once again witnessing a top sprinter shine in just over a month, in a city that has become a true symbol of the Giro d’Italia. See you on the roads of Naples!

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