Race 2 Highlights:

A steadfast Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) achieved exactly what she set out to do today, getting away well from pole and snatching the Race 2 win despite some very stiff competition.



Championship Standings:

Holding 131 points as the UK Round draws to a close, Herrera retains the championship lead

retains the championship lead Thanks to her Race 2 win, Neila now lies just 9 points behind, with a total of 122.

now lies just 9 points behind, with a total of 122. Sanchez (89) and Ponziani (86) place third and fourth in the standings, separated by just three points.

Key Points:

Race 1 winner: Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team)

Race 2 winner: Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha)

Race fastest lap: Beatriz Neila – 1’39.270 (Race 2)

P1 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha

“I’m so happy; this victory means a lot to me. I’ve worked really hard in recent weeks to prepare and the results here are extra motivation to continue. The race was tough, as there was a big group of us fighting. We were also caught by some other riders. I started to enjoy myself with about four laps to go, while the first part of the race was more challenging. Two laps from the end, I was able to build a tiny gap, setting the best lap and clinching the win. The championship’s closer than ever now, so I’ll need to work hard ahead of the next rounds. Balaton could be good for us, as I like the chicanes; we’ll see.”



P2 | Sara Sanchez | Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team

“I’m happy to be back on the podium after a more challenging Cremona round. It was a fun race and felt good to be battling at the front again. I want to thank my team for all their hard work, and we’ll try again at Balaton in a couple of weeks’ time.”



P3 | Maria Herrera | Klint Forward Racing Team

“I made a strong start, moving straight into first at the first corner. I tried to push but soon realised there was a group of five of us, so in the end I had to manage the situation the best I could. I again had an issue with the brakes, so it wasn’t easy, and the others were so fast. I’m not so happy with the actual result, but I’m pleased we retain the championship lead. We’ll now prepare for Balaton, where I wasn’t able to test while other riders did. So, we’ll watch some videos and are prepared to work hard during the next round and beyond.”

