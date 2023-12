Star midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin has been left out of Thailand’s friendly against Asia’s top side Japan on New Year’s Day.

ASEAN champions Thailand will suit up against Japan at the Tokyo National Stadium on 1 January 2024.

It is believed that Chanathip is still nursing an injury he sustained in the second-round qualifiers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, veteran striker Teerasil Dangda is still in the squad under newly-appointed head coach Masatada Ishii.

The players will report for training on 27 Dec 2023 before leaving for Japan two days later.

THAILAND NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Siwarak Thesungnoen (Buriram United) Patiwat Khammai (True Bangkok United)

DEFENDERS

Teerathorn Bunmathan Buriram United) Chakphan Praisuwan (BG Pathum United) Santiphap Channhom (BG Pathum United) Suphan Thongsong (True Bangkok United) Elias Dolo (Bali United) Nicholas Mickelson (FC Obi Odense)

MIDFIELDERS

Sarach Yooyen (BG Pathum United) Pitiwat Sukjitthammakul (BG Pathum United) Pokklao Anan (True Bangkok United) Rungrat Phumchantuek (True Bangkok United) Picha Uthra (Muang Thong United) Weerathep Pomphan (Muang Thong United) Charoensak Wongkorn (Muang Thong United) Bodin Phala (Port Authority FC) Pathomphon Charoenrattanapirom (Port Authority FC) Supachok Sarachat (Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo) Ekanit Panya (Urawa Reds FC) Kritsada Kaman (Chonburi FC)

STRIKERS

Teerasil Dangda (BG Pathum United) Teerasak Poeiphimai (Port Authority FC) Suphanat Mueanta (OH Leuven Club)

