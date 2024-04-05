Peugeot becomes the first constructor in the WEC paddock to receive the FIA’s prestigious environmental rating

The manufacturer acts as a trailblazer for all Stellantis Motorsport teams, which have worked hard on putting into place good practices to lessen impacts on the environment

This important accreditation underlines Peugeot’s commitment to energy transition

Just like the Fédération internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the Stellantis Group has been working hard for a number of years on global environmental impacts. As part of this commitment, Peugeot Sport has been awarded a three-star environmental certification from the FIA: the first manufacturer in the FIA World Endurance Championship to receive this recognition.

The three-star environmental accreditation is given by the FIA to organisations that demonstrate a commitment to protecting the environment, reducing carbon emissions, and establishing sustainable practices within the automotive world. This recognition comes following a rigorous evaluation process managed by the FIA, which looks at a number of different criteria. Peugeot Sport’s latest certification forms part of the overall global policy of the Stellantis Group when it comes to energy transition.

Having received the ‘Low Carbon Award’ in the WEC last year, Peugeot Sport has further highlighted the importance of developing its environmental initiatives by now obtaining this important three-star rating from the FIA. This recognition fits perfectly within the Stellantis Group’s strategy to reduce greenhouse gases, set out in the ‘Dare Forward’ plan that aims for carbon neutrality by 2038.

The FIA has highlighted the establishment and implementation of a roadmap to reduce greenhouse gases, as well as optimal management of energy consumption and lighting. But Stellantis Motorsport is not just stopping there and is already planning for the next audit.

To achieve its objectives, Stellantis Motorsport engages with all of its collaborators to discuss and exchange ideas about climate challenges: which helps everyone understand more about their personal impact and the global impact of their sport. Awareness of these matters is particularly high in motorsport, as the sport is at the cutting-edge when it comes to development of good practices and emissions reductions, as well as evolution of technologies aimed at more sustainable mobility.

Jean-Marc Finot – Stellantis Motorsport Senior VP

“After obtaining an FIA three-star rating for our Formula E activity in 2023, the Low Carbon Impact Award for Peugeot Sport in the WEC, and the DMSB Sustainability Award for the Opel Corsa e-Rally Cup, it’s with a sense of pride from the whole of Stellantis Motorsport that we acquire today such an important environmental distinction. These certifications underline our strong engagement within the Stellantis Group’s Dare Forward plan, where Motorsport is a highlight. It’s also very important for our current and future partners, who by associating themselves with our efforts, enhance their own environmental performances and commitments. Congratulations to all our dedicated people for this fantastic achievement. Together, we are making our contribution to the development of safe and sustainable mobility, which is why we are all here.”

