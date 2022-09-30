Qatar have been selected as the host for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024™ by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competitions Committee at its fifth meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, today.

Following a comprehensive Bid Evaluation process as well as the overall risk assessment on the key deliverables outlined in the subsequent report, Qatar – who will be hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022 in November this year – was selected by the Committee from among the five bidders, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.

Led by Chairperson, Dr Tran Quoc Tuan, the Committee also lauded the strong momentum gathered by a majority of the AFC Member Associations (MAs) in staging a commendable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/about_afc/committees/news/qatar_recommended_as_host_for_the_afc_u23_asian_cup_2024%E2%84%A2_1.html

#AFF

#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...