Red Bull Racing Esports has linked up with AOC as the Team’s official gaming monitor partner. The display specialists and global leaders in gaming monitors are set to support the Esports Bulls in their quest for more World Championship titles.

Monitors are a crucial element in sim racing, having to provide a perfect overview of the racetrack and allowing the competitor to keep an eye on other drivers. Display screens also provide images at super-fast speed as every millisecond is an advantage in the world of Esports. AOC will work closely with the Team’s drivers to receive feedback on how they can further maximise the performance of their displays.

The Red Bull Racing Esports drivers have integrated AOC high-end monitors on their individual sim set ups meanwhile AOC have also fully equipped the brand-new Red Bull Racing Erena in Milton Keynes, the Team’s new home of gaming excellence.

AOC has a strong history of working alongside Red Bull, providing support at various tournaments in such games as League of Legends, DOTA2 and CS:GO, by supplying top-of-the-range gaming monitors, and now AOC focusses its attention to the Red Bull Racing Esports Team.

Oliver Hughes, Red Bull Racing Chief Marketing Officer, comments: “This new partnership with AOC connects every aspect of our sim racing programme. In such a highly competitive sport where tenths and hundredths of a second count, a high screen refresh rate and lightening quick response time is critical for our drivers to be at the front of the grid. AOC’s range of high-end monitors are specifically designed for gaming and provide our drivers with the competitive edge. Our new purpose-built Esports training facility at the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes is fully kitted out with AOC’s award-winning monitors, providing the Team with equipment that matches our ambitious targets and the high-quality facility we have created.”

Stefan Sommer, Director of Marketing and Business Management at AOC, adds: “Red Bull Racing Esports sim racers already proved their skill and their drive to make it to the top. With their feedback, we aim to further tailor AOC monitors to the needs of sim racers, and along with their talents keep pushing their performance to the next level.”

