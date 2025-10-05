Albert Roca and Dimas Delgado from Spain have joined Philippines head coach Carles Cuadrat as part of the coaching staff.

Roca has had an extensive football career in different positions as physical coach, head coach, and technical consultant in different clubs and national teams all over the world since 1997.The 62-year-old is a former head coach of the El Salvador national team from 2014 to 2015, and assistant to Dutch legend Franklin Rikjaard in the Saudi Arabia national team, and for F. C. Barcelona in Spain’s La Liga, and Galatasaray S. K. in the Turkish Super League in the 2000s.Delgado had previously played for several Spanish clubs, most notably Barcelona B in the mid-2000s, and played professionally in the Spanish second division for over 200 games with Huelva, Cartagena, and Numancia.The 42-year-old went on to captain the Western Sydney Wanderers in the Australian A-League from 2015 to 2017.The trio’s first task would be in preparation for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Timor-Leste on 9 October 2025 and then the return tie five days later.“PFF are focussed on pushing Philippine football to a forward trajectory,” said PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez.“The gains we have accumulated from 2024 will not be put to waste; we will ensure incremental progress of our football programs because we are very eager to build the Philippines as a strong football force in Southeast Asia and beyond.” #AFF#PFF

Like this: Like Loading...