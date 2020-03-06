The Royal’s Cup 2020 scheduled to be played at the Grand Prix Golf Club in Kanchanaburi next week will be postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The continued health concerns and advisories from the Thailand health authorities means that the inaugural event will be postponed to a later date.

Asian Tour’s Commissioner and CEO, Cho Minn Thant said: “The Asian Tour and the event promoter- Grand Prix International have decided to postpone the Royal’s Cup 2020 on the advice of the health authorities of Thailand.

“Up until this week, the promoter, sponsors and the Tour were committed to delivering the event as scheduled.

“However the current situation is now beyond our control. While we are disappointed the Royal’s Cup 2020 will be postponed, the health and safety of our players, staff and officials remain our highest priority and we look forward to announcing its return when the situation has stablised.”