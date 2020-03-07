Scott McDonald and Jay O’Shea both bagged their first goals in orange as Brisbane Roar notched an impressive 3-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday night.

The Wanderers arrived in Queensland intent on stealing Brisbane’s place in the top six, but two first-half goals to McDonald and an O’Shea penalty ensured the hosts took all three points and strengthened their grasp on a Finals Series spot.

It took Brisbane just three minutes to pick Western Sydney apart when McDonald pounced on a poorly defended set piece to roll a close-range strike into the net to open the scoring.

The Red and Black seemed flat for the entirety of the first half while their opponents bubbled with energy, taking shot after shot at Daniel Lopar in a dominant opening 45 minutes, and they eventually capitalised on their ascendancy when McDonald scored a second with a simple tap-in at the back post.

