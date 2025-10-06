Defending overall champions Sabah once again proved their dominance in the national Deaf sports scene, emerging as the overall winner of the 22nd Malaysia Deaf Games (SOPMA XXII) which drew its curtain today in Kuching, Sarawak.

Sabah athletes put up an outstanding performance throughout the four-day competition, finishing atop the medal standings with 17 gold, 13 silver and 8 bronze medals, largely driven by their supremacy in athletics and badminton.

Host Sarawak finished second overall with 9 gold, 4 silver, and 7 bronze medals, while former champions Federal Territory took third place with 7 gold, 6 silver, and 10 bronze.

The final day of competition saw 11 gold medals contested across tenpin bowling, badminton, and futsal. Sarawak dominated the bowling lanes, bagging three of the five gold medals through strong performances by Sia Chew Ing, who won both the Women’s All-Events and Masters titles, while the state also triumphed in the Women’s Team event.

In futsal, Kelantan edged Pahang 4–3 on penalties after a 2–2 draw to clinch the men’s gold, while Sabah overcame Penang 3–1 on penalties in the women’s final, securing a dramatic double triumph for East Malaysia.

Sabah continued their golden run in badminton, sweeping three of the five finals — including the Women’s Singles (Trisya Rafael), Men’s Doubles (Hairul Hakimi and Hazmi Azis), and Mixed Doubles (Hairul Hakimi and Trisya Rafael). Sarawak’s Syafiq Phua delighted home fans by winning the Men’s Singles, while Penang’s Dymphna Simon and Teoh Chia Ling took gold in the Women’s Doubles.

The Games concluded with a colourful Closing Ceremony officiated by YB Dato Sri Hajah Fatimah Abdullah, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak, at Imperial Hotel, Kuching.

Dato Sri Fatimah praised SOPMA XXII as a resounding success, highlighting Sarawak’s commitment to inclusivity and unity through sports.

“The hosting of SOPMA XXII is not just a sporting event but a manifestation of our shared commitment to inclusivity, togetherness, and national unity,” she said.

In a landmark announcement, Dato Sri Fatimah, on behalf of the Sarawak State government, revealed cash incentives for medal winners — RM5,000 for gold, RM2,000 for silver, and RM1,000 for bronze, underscoring Sarawak’s inclusive spirit.

Bringing together over 800 athletes, officials, and volunteers from across Malaysia, SOPMA XXII Sarawak 2025 featured five core sports — athletics, badminton, futsal, tenpin bowling, and orienteering — and celebrated the resilience, skill, and unity of Malaysia’s Deaf sporting community.

