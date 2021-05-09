Sanvinest Thanh Hoa were the biggest winners at the end of the first round of the HDBank National Futsal Championship 2021 when they whipped Tan Hiep Hung 7-0.

The 2015 champions were five goals ahead in the first half, off a brace from Van Tu and a goal each from Nguyen Nho, Khac Chi, and Kim Thuan.

Sanvinest Khanh Hoa then added two more goals after the breather through Kim Thuan and Minh Tuan to close the gap on leaders Thai Son Bac.

In the meantime, Zetbit Sai Gon FC stormed back from a goal down to beat Hung Gia Khang Dak Lak 3-1.

Duy Hai gave Hung Gia Khang Dak Lak the lead before Zetbit Sai Gon FC fought back off Quoc Hung, Tran Duy and Trong Luan for the final scoreline.

On the other hand, the battle between Cao Bang and Quang Nam ended in a 3-3 draw.

The second round of the HDBank National Futsal Championship 2021 is scheduled for 5 July 2021 in Can Tho.

