The Vietnam Under-23 national team will take on South Korea Under-20 in two friendlies as they gear up for the 31st edition of the SEA Games that they will be hosting next month.

The first friendly will be on 19 April 2022 at the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho province with the second tie set for 22 April 2022 at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi.

Tickets have been priced between VND150,000 (USD7) to VND300,000 (USD13).

Viet Tri Stadium is the Vietnam U23 team’s home ground for the SEA Games set for 12-23 May 2022.

#AFF

#SEAG2021

Like this: Like Loading...