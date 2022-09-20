Tan Rou Xin was introduced to swimming at an early age, something that most kids would be traumatized being in the pool for the first time.

“I was six years of age when my parents took me to the swimming pool and stayed by my side until it was time to go home,” said Rou Xin. “I am always grateful to my parents for their sacrifices.”

Today, 10 years after her first swimming lesson, Rou Xin who studies at SMK Medini Iskandar Puteri in Johor, is making waves in the 20th edition of the Malaysia Games at the National Aquatics Centre in Bukit Jalil.

She is among a group of upcoming swimmers specially selected to bring glory to the state.

After two days of competition, Rou Xin won three gold medals and a silver. The journey, she says is still unfinished.

“This is my first Malaysia Games and my first three gold medals. I’m truly excited. I never thought I would be creating waves,” she added.

“I want to dedicate my victories to my parents who have always been around taking me to pools for training. Sometimes I know they are tired after a long day working but my parent never complained,” said Ruo Xin.

For now, she wants to compete in the SEA Games next year. “It seems far away still but that is my big dream.”

