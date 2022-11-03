The partnership is the first of its kind in the Southeast Asian sporting landscape and will see the prestigious ASEAN football competition come to life in the Web3 space with SPORTFIVE collaborating with Animoca Brands and Be Media to mint and distribute NFT digital collectibles on the Polygon blockchain based on tournament assets and video highlights from the popular regional tournament.

The platform will be driven by Animoca Brand’s expertise in digital entertainment and blockchain to extend football fans’ experience and engagement with the tournament into the realms of NFTs and digital collectibles.

The first Onside digital collectibles will be launched on OnsideCollection.com. Onside will be the home of the official NFTs for the tournament and beyond, where fans will be able to own digital products such as stylised Alpha masks and iconic match moments from the competition.

The partnership with Be Media and Animoca Brands will allow SPORTFIVE and the ASEAN Football Federation to enhance fan engagement around game day through cutting-edge digital experiences via gaming and the wider Web3 ecosystem.

Onside will expand to deliver rewards and real-world experiences, identified as ‘utility’, through game day activations such as exclusive on-pitch access, access to post-game press conferences and digital games or rewards within the Animoca Brands ecosystem.

Robert Müller von Vultejus, Chief Growth Officer at SPORTFIVE said: “We are thrilled to partner with Animoca Brands and Be Media to jointly launch this exciting project to further bring fan engagement experiences in the region to the next level. The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup is a highly prestigious football tournament in Southeast Asia and we are very happy to offer fans ownership opportunities around the event and beyond enabling fans to get closer to the game and their heroes using blockchain technology. This is a key focus area for SPORTFIVE and one that I’m very excited to see develop in the near future.”