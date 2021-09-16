The stage is set for the decisive Freefire Bluewave Chonburi-Port FC clash tomorrow evening as both teams closed in on the AFF Futsal Cup title this year.

Following the round of matches in the penultimate stage of the championship today, Freefire blasted Pahang Rangers FC 10-1 as Port then whitewashed Mohahang All Star FC 6-0 in the second game of the day.

Joseph Khaosaard was on target for Freefire with a hattrick (9th, 17th and 40th minute) as Airton Oliveira Da Hora Brandao grabbed a brace off goals in the 6th and 16th minute.

The other goals for Freefire were scored by Supakorn Sangom (13th), Krit Aransanyalak (22nd), Panut Kittipanuwong (23rd), Sarawut Phalaphruek (32nd) and Natchapol Tangploy (39th).

Pahang Rangers managed their only goal of the game through Mohd Azrol Mohamad Hairun five minutes to the end.

In the meantime, Port were also on the winning trail when they hit Mohahang All Star with half a dozen goals.

Port were 5-0 in front at the break, off goals from Thawatchai Rairat in the seventh minute, Thananchai Chombun (12th) and Itticha Praphaphan (14th) and then two own goals from Mohahang’s Lun Sothydarath (15th) and Nget Seyha (20th).

A single goal in the second half off Sahasup Taweesuk in the 25th minute was enough to complete Port’s third win in a row.

AFF FUTSAL CUP 2021

RESULTS & FIXTURES

13 Sept: Freefire Bluewave Chonburi 3-0 Selangor Mac FC / Port FC 2-0 Pahang Rangers FC

14 Sept: Pahang Rangers 1-5 Selangor Mac FC / Freefire Bluewave Chonburi 5-1 Mohahang All Star FC

15 Sept: Mohahang All Star FC 2-12 Pahang Rangers FC / Port FC 4-0 Selangor Mac FC

16 Sept: Freefire Bluewave Chonburi 10-1 Pahang Rangers FC / Port FC 6-0 Mohahang All Star FC

17 Sept: Selangor Mac FC vs Mohahang All Star FC (1400hrs) / Port FC vs Freefire Bluewave Chonburi (1800hrs)

