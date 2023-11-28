The Subway Olyroos’ fixtures for the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup™ 2024 have been confirmed, following the release of the tournament’s official match schedule.

The confirmation of fixtures came after the official draw in Qatar on 23 November, where Australia’s place in Group A was confirmed, alongside Qatar, Jordan, and Indonesia.

The tournament – being held between 15 April and 3 May 2024 – will see 16 of the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) best U23 teams divided into four groups to contest a one-round league format, with the top two finishers in each group qualifying for the quarterfinals.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/subway-olyroos-afc-u-23-asian-cuptm-qatar-2024-match-schedule-confirmed

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...