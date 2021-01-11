Markel Susaeta hit Macarthur FC’s first goal at their Campbelltown Stadium home as the Bulls came from behind to clinch a share of the points in a 1-1 draw against ten-man Wellington Phoenix.

Spain international Susaeta slammed in a composed finish in the 67th minute, converting his fellow countryman Beñat Etxeberria’s chipped through ball, five minutes after Phoenix midfielder Alex Rufer had been shown a straight red card.

Rufer was judged to have kicked out at Denis Genreau while rolling on the ground and the Kiwi midfielder was sent off by referee Stephen Lucas following a VAR review after Ufuk Talay’s side had been in control of a closely-fought contest.

For more, please click on https://www.a-league.com.au/news/live-macarthur-fc-v-wellington-phoenix-match-report-highlights-score-goals-video

