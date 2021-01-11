12 Urrutia Santiago (usa), Cyan Performance Lynk and Co, Lynk and Co 03 TCR, action during the 2020 FIA WTCR Race of Belgium, 1st round of the 2020 FIA World Touring Car Cup, on the Circuit Zolder, from September 11 to 13, 2020 in Zolder, Belgium – Photo Frédéric Le Floc’h / DPPI

Santiago Urrutia won’t settle for second best in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup – but he admits that he needs to beat the “big guys” first.

Although the Uruguayan talent’s programme for 2021 is to be announced, the 24-year-old is aiming for the top in the Goodyear-equipped series when he hopes to continue behind the wheel of a Cyan-prepared Lynk & Co 03 TCR.

Speaking prior to the Christmas break, Urrutia said: “My goal is to race with Cyan. I want to become world champion [but] there is more I need to learn. I need to improve. I’m still a little under the level compared to the big guys. But with a good pre-season and by working hard I can get there and fight for the championship. That’s going to be my goal. Winning the [Teams’ title] for Cyan is the most important thing but then I want to become the Drivers’ champion.”

Urrutia excelled during his debut WTCR season with a DHL Pole Position double and Race 3 victory at WTCR Race of Aragón the highlight of an impressive attack for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co.

Asked what he found hardest about racing in WTCR, Urrutia said: “There are guys with a lot of experience, they know how to race and when to be aggressive, when not to be. In terms of speed, I think I was always there but I was penalised a little bit during the races. Sometimes I did mistakes, sometimes I take risks I shouldn’t take and that’s why if I want to fight for the championship I need to focus and work on all races.” – www.fiawtcr.com

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR