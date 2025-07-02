GKSS Match Cup Marstrand Sweden 1 July 2025

A challenging southerly breeze and short three-lap course put teams to task on the second day of racing at the GKSS Match Cup Sweden and Nordea Women’s Trophy in Marstrand, Sweden. Seven-time winner of the event, local favourite Björn Hansen and team extended their lead in the qualifying round-robin races to seven wins from eight races.

In the Nordea Women’s Trophy, last year’s runner-up Renne Groeneveld from the Netherlands completed her qualifying races with four wins securing her place in the quarterfinals, together with local skipper Martina Carlsson and her Beyond Sailing Team finishing their day with three straight wins.

As the opening round-robin races in the Open and Women’s class come to a finish tomorrow, every race counts crucial points to secure a spot in the second stage of the event. In the Open class, from the ten competing teams, only the top seven teams will advance to the knock-out quarter-finals stage with the winner of the round robin advancing straight to the semi-finals.

As Sweden’s Björn Hansen and Johnie Berntsson, and Denmark’s Jeppe Borch and their respective teams securely through to the next stage, Wednesday’s races will be crucial for the chasing pack including USA’s Chris Poole, Switzerland’s Eric Monnin, Australia’s Zac West and Sweden’s Oscar Engström.

In the Nordea Women’s Trophy, with three flights remaining tomorrow, defending event champion Anna Östling and Team Wings, and France’s Pauline Courtois and the Match in Pink Normandy Team are safely through to the quarterfinals together with Renee Groeneveld/ Dutch Match Racing Team and Julia Aartsen/ Team Out of the Box from the Netherlands.

New Zealand’s Celia Willison/ Edge Women’s Match has had a disappointing opening round with a single win in the round robin, her quarter-final slot resting on the results of tomorrow’s remaining races.

In a break from the racing during the afternoon, Sweden’s Anna Östling and France’s Pauline Courtois joined Paralympic sailor Fia Fielddahl, and Ambjörn Andersson in two exhibition match races sailed in RS Venture boats modified for para sailing. Courtois, partnered with Fielddahl won both races in an impressive demonstration and showcase of inclusive match racing.

