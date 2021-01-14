Youngsters Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani and Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah showed their quality when they stormed into the quarterfinals of the Yonex Thailand Open 2021.

Sze Fei-Izzuddin made short work of Danish pair Mathias Christiansen-Niclas Nohr in straight-set 21-19, 21-10 at the Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani.

However, the world’s No 19th will be fully tested when they face former world No 1 pair and professional doubles Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

V Shem-Wee Kiong secured their position in the top eight after securing a straight 21-11, 21-19 win over English pair Ben Lane-Sean Vendy.

Also punching their ticket to the next round was another national doubles Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yii who overcame American siblings Phillip Chew-Ryan Chew 21-12, 21-7.

In the meantime, Pearly-Thinaah put in a solid performance in the women’s doubles to book their slot in the quarterfinals after beating Denmark’s Alexandra Bøje-Mette Poulsen 22-20, 21-14.

Pearly-Thinaah’s opponent in the quarterfinals will be fifth seed Greysia Polii-Apriyani Rahayu from Indonesia.

In the mixed doubles, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying did not disappoint when they edged out Dutch pair Robin Tabeling-Selena Piek 21-18, 21-13.

Lee Zii Jia emerged as Malaysia’s sole representative in the men’s singles quarterfinals after he received a walkover following the withdrawal of India’s K. Srikanth to injury.

Malaysia’s other representative Liew Daren failed to make the grade when he conceded a 14-21, 17-21 defeat to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Two other mixed doubles Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jamie and Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing also failed to progress further in the competition when they fell in the second round.

Soon Huat-Shevon lost to top seed Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai from Thailand 22-20, 18-21, 12-21 while Kian Meng-Pei Jing lost to French pair Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue 16-21, 15 -21.

National women’s doubles Vivian Hoo-Yap Cheng Wen and Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean were also at the receiving end.

Vivian-Cheng Wen lost 14-21, 14-21 to third seed Lee So Hee-Shin Seung Chann from South Korea while Mei Kuan-Meng Yean were shown the exit by sixth seeded Chang Ye Na-Kim Hye – also from South Korea – 20-22, 21-19, 11-21.

