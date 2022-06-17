Shin Tae-yong has been tasked to handle all three teams of the Indonesia Under-19, Under-23 and also the full senior Indonesia national side.

This was agreed upon following a recent meeting between the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) President Mochamad Iriawan, PSSI Exco and also the South Korean tactician.

”Tae-yong is agreeable to handling all three teams. The reason for this is for continuity through the age groups all the way to the full senior side,” said Iriawan.

Added Tae-yong: “This way I can learn more about Indonesian football. So far I have no issue with this.

“I do feel tired, but it’s good to start from the U19 to the U23 and then to the seniors. This kind of system must be developed more.”

#AFF

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...