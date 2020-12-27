Socceroos striker Adam Taggart has sealed a move to Japan, signing with J.League side Cerezo Osaka for the 2021 season.

Taggart, 27, has spent the last two years in Korea Republic with Suwon Bluewings, winning the Golden Boot in his first campaign with the club.

However, things were a bit tougher in his second year, with Suwon finishing second last on the table, but avoiding relegation with a strong showing in the relegation round.

Taggart – a 10-time Socceroo – joins Cerezo for the 2021 J.League season, which has not yet set a date for kick off.

